1,190,838 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,190,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Renewable Energy Group comprises approximately 0.9% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 3.03% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 134,037 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

REGI traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. Analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

