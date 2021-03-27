12,116 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $134.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.05. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $3,627,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

