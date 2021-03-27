$13.90 Million in Sales Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to report sales of $13.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $102.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $12.60. 2,813,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,136. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

