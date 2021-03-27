138,760 Shares in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.64% of AVITA Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

