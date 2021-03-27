14,458 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $365,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 80.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHVN shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.