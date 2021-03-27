$151.79 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post sales of $151.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $152.26 million. Trupanion posted sales of $111.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $665.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.10 million to $668.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $839.88 million, with estimates ranging from $825.15 million to $854.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,413. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,901.27 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,642 shares of company stock worth $17,141,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

