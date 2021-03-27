19,000 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Bought by HN Saltoro Capital LP

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. eHealth comprises 0.7% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.07% of eHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in eHealth by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in eHealth by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in eHealth by 12.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eHealth by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,922,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in eHealth by 91.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.04. 489,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

