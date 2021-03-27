1inch (1INCH) Trading Down 19% Over Last Week

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. 1inch has a market cap of $598.64 million and approximately $72.13 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00007161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00242519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.91 or 0.00843398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00074375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00030701 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,393,958 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

