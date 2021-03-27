1World (1WO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,270.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $12,270.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.08 or 0.00616307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00022952 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

