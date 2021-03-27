$232.08 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce $232.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $233.60 million. LivaNova reported sales of $242.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

LivaNova stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 223,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

