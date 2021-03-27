23,261 Shares in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,588,000 after buying an additional 919,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,279,000 after buying an additional 995,802 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after buying an additional 308,781 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

