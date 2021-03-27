233,790 Shares in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 233,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Rite Aid as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 71.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

RAD stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

