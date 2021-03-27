$251.36 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report sales of $251.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.04 million and the highest is $267.41 million. Gentherm reported sales of $228.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gentherm by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $36,669,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

