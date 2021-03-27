25,341 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $854.53 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $288.98 and a one year high of $887.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $771.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

