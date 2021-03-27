275,233 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Acquired by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,482,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.93% of Wingstop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.54 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.