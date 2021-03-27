28,788 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 264.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 39.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

WRK opened at $53.58 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

