292,693 Shares in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 292,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Accel Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

NYSE ACEL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.81. 122,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

