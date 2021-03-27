$297.76 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post $297.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.96 million and the highest is $300.11 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $351.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.11. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,997 shares of company stock worth $10,187,075. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $210,338,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after purchasing an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $67,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

