$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $3.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $13.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,159,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,242. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

