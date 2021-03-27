313,682 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313,682 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.72% of PROS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $201,519.36. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

