3,500 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.9% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.62.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $508.05. 3,467,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,601. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.00 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $533.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.26. The company has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

