36,129 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,101,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Chipotle Mexican Grill at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,508.21.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,445.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,454.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,362.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $599.78 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.