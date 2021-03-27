$385.35 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report sales of $385.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $385.41 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $392.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 805,270 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 903,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 373,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

