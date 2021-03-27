$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to post $4.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 90,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $977,065.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,318,841 shares of company stock worth $132,416,411. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $714.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.