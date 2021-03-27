40,597 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

NYSE AGR opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

