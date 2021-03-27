5,000 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Okta accounts for about 1.3% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.13. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

