5,000 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Purchased by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Wayfair makes up approximately 1.1% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.

NYSE:W traded up $14.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,916. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

