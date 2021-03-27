50,000 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Southwest Airlines comprises 2.3% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,556 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 41.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,791 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 65.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,451 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,290 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

