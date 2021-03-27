5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Short Interest Up 677.4% in March

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 677.4% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FVAM opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45. 5:01 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Get 5:01 Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for 5:01 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5:01 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.