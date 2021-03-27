5,060 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $190.25 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

