59,349 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.05% of Rambus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rambus by 13.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rambus by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Rambus by 14.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rambus by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.57 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMBS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

