$614.77 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post sales of $614.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $612.72 million to $617.60 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $491.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,338,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $280.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $312.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.88 and a 200 day moving average of $282.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

