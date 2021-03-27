$649.92 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report $649.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $652.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $647.50 million. Match Group reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

MTCH stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 99.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 78.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

