$70.30 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce sales of $70.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.40 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $74.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $307.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.84 million to $312.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $323.78 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

BBCP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.