$78.69 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report $78.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.46 million and the highest is $88.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $183.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $312.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.70 million to $360.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $340.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.37 million to $379.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

