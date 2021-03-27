7,880 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $178.78 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $133.00 and a 12-month high of $178.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.45.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

