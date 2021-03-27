88mph Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.25 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. 88mph has a market capitalization of $49.25 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 88mph has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph token can currently be bought for approximately $141.42 or 0.00253478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00058009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00242334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.15 or 0.00855216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00074180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00030419 BTC.

88mph’s total supply is 379,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,263 tokens. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

