94,892 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,892 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.08% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.