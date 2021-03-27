$97.12 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $97.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.50 million and the highest is $101.70 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $84.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $417.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.80 million to $422.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $469.24 million, with estimates ranging from $442.10 million to $500.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 94,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,231. The firm has a market cap of $855.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,550 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

