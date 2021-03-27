Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $342.26 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $342.26 or 0.00628224 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $4.26 billion and $238.62 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023411 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00022363 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,459,203 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

