AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

