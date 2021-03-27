AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.44.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

