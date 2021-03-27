AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.473 per share. This is a boost from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

