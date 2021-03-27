AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,131 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $105.98. 6,596,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,617. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.