Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,472.10

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,472.10 ($19.23) and traded as low as GBX 1,410 ($18.42). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,431 ($18.70), with a volume of 164,097 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,378.33 ($18.01).

The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,598.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,472.10.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

