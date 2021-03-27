Abcam plc (LON:ABC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402 ($18.32).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,431 ($18.70) on Friday. Abcam has a 12 month low of GBX 1,034 ($13.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,740 ($22.73). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,598.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,472.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,590.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

