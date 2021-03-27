Actinium (ACM) Trading 85.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $26,923.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 85.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,692,600 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.