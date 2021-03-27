Acuity Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

