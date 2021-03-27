Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.15% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,438 shares of company stock valued at $83,797 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

