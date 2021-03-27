Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Up 340.0% in March

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

